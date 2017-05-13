New Food Access Center Takes Holistic Approach

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County Opens First Community Food Access Center: Alma Cena SanaLearn Together, Cook Together, Be Together, and Eat Healthy

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County will open its first Community Food Access Center with a kick-off event and community style dinner 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at El Camino Community Center, West Laurel Avenue and N. I St., Lompoc.

The Food Access Center (FAC) in Lompoc is one of the Foodbank’s newest initiatives, identified through the Santa Barbara County Food Action Plan.

Goal of the FAC is to make long-term changes in the health, nutrition and independence of food-insecure individuals living in North Santa Barbara County.

Every Wednesday following the kick-off, community members can visit the FAC and participate in a variety of free programming such as cooking and exercise classes, and presentations from other local nonprofits.

They also can get support from the Foodbank’s Food As Medicine program.

A business incubator model will be incorporated into the FAC to provide business education and mentoring to individuals interested in getting involved in local food-based businesses.

The Foodbank anticipates 2,000 community members will benefit from the FAC, and participate in nutrition classes, health screenings, diabetes education classes, wellness workshops, Zumba and yoga classes. Youth activities also are offered.

The goal of the business-incubator component is to provide FAC members with the basic business skills needed to begin earning income from producing meals for Foodbank programs.

The FAC will be led by a core group of volunteer nutrition advocates who will provide onsite support and guidance to visitors, and promote engagement and participation in the various programs available to the community.

After training, each nutrition advocate will be equipped to lead and instruct other potential advocates, establishing a base of community leaders within the FAC. New participants are welcome throughout the year.

Volunteer nutrition advocates picked the Spanish name for the center — Alma Cena Sana. When used as three words, it means healthy soul dinner with the alternative of two words Almacena Sana meaning healthy pantry.

For more information about the center, programming, and the event, contact Lee Sherman, 967-5741 x 107, or visit www.foodbanksbc.org.

— Carrie Cooper for Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.