Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 8:03 pm

 
 
 
 
Advice

New Goleta Ice Rink will be Home Base for Santa Barbara Royals High School Hockey Team

By Jennifer Ono for Ice in Paradise | August 31, 2015 | 5:50 p.m.

The Greater Santa Barbara Ice Skating Association has announced that the Santa Barbara Royals is one of eight teams taking part in the LA Kings inaugural 2015–2016 High School Hockey League.

Ice in Paradise will have one team representing the Santa Barbara area this year but hopes to expand to multiple teams as well as a JV team in the future.

Steve Heinze, Olympian and former Los Angeles King will be head coach of the high school team.

The Southern California teams are as follows: West Ranch High School Wildcats, East County Outlaws, El Segundo Strikers, Greater Santa Barbara Royals, Kern County Knights, San Gabriel Valley Cougars, Santa Clarita Hockey Club and South County Aviators.

The Kings are sponsoring helmets, gloves, home and away jerseys, bags, jackets and more for all players the first three seasons a team is part of the league.

"We are extremely excited to be able to field a High School Hockey Team as soon as we open our doors" said Larry Bruyere, general manager of Ice in Paradise. "The fact that many of these high school players have been developing their game while skating at other ice rinks here in Southern California makes it even more special that they can now represent their sport right here in Goleta.”

The Ice in Paradise ice skating arena, scheduled to open this Oct. 2015, will provide a permanent, state-of-the-art and energy efficient public recreation facility serving youth, adults, students and families in the Santa Barbara area.

The building features a NHL size main rink, a studio rink, homework center, daily public skating, learn to skate programs, facilities and programs for figure skaters, hockey players, and ice-sports for participants with disabilities.

Special design features will also allow for adaptive ice sports.

— Jennifer Ono represents Ice in Paradise.

 
