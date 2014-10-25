New Gym, Night-Vision Equipment on Santa Barbara Police Foundation Wish List

Group pulls in a record $250,000 at annual fundraiser to help buy equipment not covered in SBPD budget

The Santa Barbara Police Foundation raised more money than ever at its annual fundraiser this month, with a new gym, night-vision equipment and financial support for families of fallen officers at the top of the nonprofit organization’s wish list.

Since the foundation started raising money five years ago, it has been able to collect about $100,000 a year to purchase equipment not covered in the Police Department budget and to help families of officers who have been injured, killed in the line of duty or those suffering from catastrophic illnesses.

Locals outdid themselves this year, donating about $250,000 to the Santa Barbara Police Foundation during the “It’s fun with the force” fundraiser Oct. 12, according to Sgt. Mike McGrew, who serves on the foundation’s board of directors.

Individuals donated during the event, which featured actor Billy Baldwin as an auctioneer and cool items, such as riding to lunch in a DeLorean with actor and Montecito resident Christopher Lloyd, who made the car famous in Back to the Future.

Although officers were still tallying totals last week, McGrew said the money would go toward some items the foundation has already purchased in the past — night-vision equipment for the SWAT team — and possibly toward buying workout equipment to replace a small gym barely big enough to fit any of the 40-year-old machines the space at the police station already contains.

He said officers still needed to weigh in on whether could go into the basement, which emergency dispatchers recently vacated due to seismic concerns.

“We purchase stuff that the city wouldn’t buy,” McGrew said. “We try to purchase equipment that’s going to provide more safety to officers doing their jobs.”

In the past, foundation funds have gone toward buying bulletproof blankets for shoot-outs, a hostage negotiation phone, rifles for police motorcycles and two Trikkes, he said.

More than a dozen people and families have also been helped with burial costs, travel expenses and more, including one officer who currently has cancer and another who was buried last week, McGrew said.

Donations solely fund the department’s K-9 unit, which costs about $30,000 to operate annually, and money also supports the Police Explorer program.

“It gets very expensive,” McGrew said. “There’s some really great people from the community who worked on this. We were just amazed at the community support. We’re out there every day answering 9-1-1 calls, putting ourselves in harm’s way. It was very uplifting.”

