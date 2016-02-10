Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 9:21 am | Mostly Cloudy 65º

 
 
 
 

New Highway Guide from UCSB Geologist Art Sylvester Explores Southern California Landscape

Elizabeth O’Black Gans and Arthur Sylvester, illustrator and author of ‘Roadside Geology of Southern California.
Elizabeth O’Black Gans and Arthur Sylvester, illustrator and author of ‘Roadside Geology of Southern California. (The UCSB Current photo)
By Julie Cohen for the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications | February 10, 2016 | 8:50 a.m.

Drive eight hours in any direction in Southern California and you’ll get a lesson in geology by way of landscape. Desert erosion, glaciation, volcanism, prehistoric landslides and active earthquake faults abound along the region’s highways and byways.

But to get the most of it, you have to know what you’re looking for. A new book by UC Santa Barbara geologist Arthur Sylvester and illustrator Elizabeth O’Black Gans, a UCSB alumna, aims to help.

The pair spent three years creating Roadside Geology of Southern California, the latest in a series of highway guides from Mountain Press Publishing Co. The first, Roadside Geology of Northern California, was published in 1972.

With 196 geo-referenced color photographs, 84 detailed maps and 31 explanatory diagrams, the 400 pages of Roadside Geology of Southern California combine the latest science with accessible stories about the rocks and landscapes visible from winding two-lane byways as well as from the region’s vast network of highways.

“The hard part — besides driving 13,000 miles — was deciding what had to be omitted from our book,” said Sylvester, a professor emeritus in UCSB’s Department of Earth Science. “Southern California is chock full of geological treasures.”

The text reviews the complex geology and geologic history of the region’s notable features such as the San Andreas Fault, the Salton Sea, the boulder piles in Joshua Tree National Park, the brilliant white dunes of the Northern Channel Islands and the youthful volcanic cinder cones in the Mojave Desert.

It also explains why the Transverse Ranges — which include the Santa Ynez Mountains behind Santa Barbara and the San Gabriel and San Bernardino Mountains that border the Los Angeles Basin — trend east to west rather than northwest like the majority of mountains in California and North America.

“Our book details how these ranges rotated over time as part of the shearing movement between the North American and the Pacific plates,” Sylvester explained. “The Transverse Ranges started out as coastline near San Diego and over millions of years spun clockwise almost like a log in an eddy.”

Southern California also features almost every age of rock, from 2.5-billion-year-old metamorphic rocks to 3,000-year-old volcanic cinders.

Sylvester also noted that the range of rock types is mind-boggling. The region includes high-grade metamorphic, plutonic and volcanic rocks, common sandstone and limestone, soupy sediments yet to harden into rock, precious gemstones and giant quarries of sand and gravel.

Sylvester has two favorite geologic roads: State Route 2 across the San Gabriel Mountains and State Route 33 over the Santa Ynez Mountains.

“These are really interesting byways over the crests of two major mountain ranges,” he said. “They offer a driving experience along curvy but well-maintained two-lane roads. You can see spectacular geology as well as a lot of scenery unlike the sound walls and monotonous landscaping along most Southern California freeways.”

While Sylvester considers those state routes the most fun to drive, he says Highway 101 along the coast between Ventura and Santa Barbara is one of the most scenic drives in Southern California.

“The book directs your attention from the sea and the Channel Islands to must-see geologic features in the cliffs that might not be apparent at 65 mph,” he said.

Sylvester noted two places offering more leisurely drives near the Salton Sea that cover a lot of geologic features in one day.

“I love the drive up Split Mountain Gorge, south of California 78 in the southwest corner of the Salton Trough,” he said. “Its towering cliffs bear clear evidence of a huge landslide that crashed into soft sediments and folded them into fantastic contortions.”

On the north edge of the Salton Sea, the Mecca Hills area has colorful sedimentary rocks folded and faulted within the San Andreas Fault zone.

“In contrast to freeways, you can park anywhere along these winding roads to admire and study the geology,” Sylvester said. “And in both places, the exposures are almost 100 percent, so the spectacular geology is easily seen.”

Sylvester will sign copies of Roadside Geology of Southern California at Chaucer’s Bookstore at 3321 State St. in Santa Barbara at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2016.

Julie Cohen writes for the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 