New Therapy Treats Patients Who Have Pain, Movement Issues

The TheraMind Center of Santa Barbara has expanded its hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) services with a second mild HBOT (mHBOT) unit designed to give patients with movement or pain restrictions easier access and more comfort when receiving treatment.

mHBOT is a non-invasive, FDA-cleared therapy that allows patients to breathe pure oxygen inside a flexible, soft-sided chamber under pressures approximating diving to the bottom of a 10-foot-deep swimming pool.

The medical literature is replete with studies supporting HBOT and mHBOT as anti-inflammatory, neuroprotective, anti-infective and promoting healing of injured tissue.

Originally used to treat mountain climbers suffering from altitude sickness, mHBOT applications have been expanded to successfully treat traumatic brain injury (TBI), concussion and inflammation, and aid in post-stroke recovery.

At TheraMind Center of Santa Barbara, doctors and certified specialists use mHBOT to treat patients suffering from neurological disorders such as migraines, concussions, neuropathy, certain autism spectrum disorders, and some behavioral conditions such as depression.

Other applications include generalized immune system enhancement, treatment of neurodegenerative disorders such as Parkinson’s, early stage Alzheimer’s, dementia, memory loss, chronic fatigue syndrome, fibromyalgia, and Lyme disease.

To learn more about hyperbaric oxygen therapy or to make an appointment, call 845-4455 or visit www.tmsmind.com/santabarbara-ca.

— Andy Silverman for TheraMind Center of Santa Barbara.