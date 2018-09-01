New, Improved Cabrillo Ball Park Gets Back in The Game

Cabrillo Ball Park will reopen after a $1.5 million renovation project, the Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department has announced. The public park is at Cabrillo Boulevard and Milpas Street.

To celebrate the reopening, a public ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10, but the park is now open for visitors to explore its new features.

“After many years of planning and community discussion, we are excited to provide a high-quality field and expanded recreation opportunities for residents of all ages,” said Parks and Recreation director Jill Zachary.



The popular recreation facility received upgrades to its premier softball field, and now features exercise equipment, multi-use grass turf areas, improved drainage, and a high-efficiency irrigation system fed by recycled water.

Access to the park was improved with a walking path circling the field, redesigned spectator areas for ballgames, and an entry plaza with an unusual bent palm tree. The iconic Chromatic Gate sculpture by Herbert Bayer remains a highlight of the park.



Cabrillo Ball Park’s new outdoor fitness equipment is arranged in a circuit along the one-third-mile walking path that surrounds the park. There are 13 pieces of equipment offering a mix of strength and cardiovascular exercises.

Use of the park’s outdoor fitness circuit is free and unsupervised; reservations are not required.

For more information, including details related to upcoming events and field reservations, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 805-564-5422.

For more about the Parks and Recreation Department, visit SantaBarbaraCA.gov/ParksAndRec.

— Summers Case for the city of Santa Barbara.