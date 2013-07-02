Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 8:24 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 

New Interpretive Signs Installed at UCSB Campus Natural Areas

By UCSB Office of Public Affairs | July 2, 2013 | 3:22 p.m.

What do stormwater management, whale migration and inner peace have in common? They’re the subjects of a few of the newest interpretive signs around the UC Santa Barbara campus.

Eight new interpretive signs now exist to inform visitors and answer common questions as they travel through different parts of the campus designated as natural areas.

“We hope that our readers will be inspired to value our natural resources, learn how to care for and manage those precious resources through the signs,” said Lisa Stratton, director of ecosystem management at the UCSB Cheadle Center for Biodiversity and Ecological Restoration.

The new signs are located at various places, and discuss a diversity of subjects: two at the Campus Lagoon talk about the Labyrinth and San Nicolas Wetland; while three signs on vernal pools, whale migration and bioswale function can be found at the Manzanita Village. The final three signs, located at the corner of Los Carneros and El Colegio roads, celebrate the completion of the San Clemente Stormwater Management and Habitat Restoration Project, and include the natural history of the project area and insights into the ecological complexity supported by a rare annual sub-shrub known as the Southern Tarplant.

The eight new signs join nine existing signs for a total of 17 interpretive signs around campus, each a unique part of an ongoing effort to educate staff, students, and visitors to UCSB. The signs, which take about six months from concept to final production, were funded by Associated Students, Coastal Fund, and UCSB’s Housing and Residential Services.

“These signs help people interpret the natural world around campus, which contains excellent examples of a diversity of restored and natural habitats,” said Stratton, adding that the signs demonstrate what is being done to manage the habitats and help people to value California’s natural resources. “Because UCSB is a learning institution set in such a unique coastal environment, we felt it was particularly important to help interpret these remnant examples of native habitats and techniques for managing the impacts of development on natural resources.”

One more sign on wildlife and upland habitats is in the works at Manzanita Village, and the new Ocean Meadows wetland restoration project may require some interpretive signage, Stratton said.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 