New Kindergarten to Open for Gifted Children

The Knox School of Santa Barbara, for Gifted and Talented Children will be opening its doors to kindergarteners this fall for the 2018/19 school year, the school has announced.

The new program welcomes formally identified high IQ learners who will be age 5 in fall of this year, Knox said.

Applications for all grades at Knox School are now being accepted through Feb. 26. Deadline for enrollment is Feb. 26.

For more information, interested parents are invited to a casual fireside chat, hosted by Knox families. Attendees will learn more about why parents currently at the school chose Knox for their children.

The Knox School said it believes in the importance of identifying giftedness at an early age. Studies have shown young, gifted children (ages birth-8 years) are among the most underserved populations of gifted children, Knox reports.

Early identification and support has been shown to significantly increase psychological and intellectual wellbeing of the child, Knox said. However, gifted children of all ages remain underserved in the general educational system and in American culture, the school said.

“Early detection of gifted abilities, followed by an ability-based, engaging curriculum is key to allowing a gifted child to reach their fullest potential,” said Angela Tanner, founder/director of The Knox School.

“Our kindergarten program sets young children onto a path for an exceptional educational career,” she said.

Gifted children working under a traditional age-based curriculum can be misunderstood and mislabeled when their intellectual needs aren’t met with ability-based challenges, Knox School said.

Failure to meet a child’s needs can lead some toward social issues, behavioral problems, and squandering of their potential, the school believes.

“The tendency toward labeling gifted children who do not fit a mainstream mold as something other than gifted is highly problematic," Tanner. said.

"Many of the difficulties gifted students experience disappear when their educational climates are adapted to their level and pace of learning," she said. "Once their needs are addressed and appropriately provided for on an individual basis, these children blossom.”

Previously serving gifted children in grades 1-8, Knox’s expansion to K-8 provides gifted kindergarteners with a play-based, early childhood Reggio Emilia-approach to learning, which feeds into Knox's elementary and middle school gifted education program.

As with the school’s existing programs, Knox kindergarten students will have classes in fine art, music, world language, and STEAM, as well as the opportunity to accelerate through the curriculum as guided by ability and interest, Knox said.

To RSVP for the fireside chat, or for more details, visit www.KnoxSchoolSB.org or call 222-0107.

— Sarah Savage for The Knox School.