New Knees Help Dancer Chuck Evans Get Back in Ballroom

Every Friday night, Chuck Evans and his wife, Laura, enjoyed ballroom dancing with friends at the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613, where the couple showed a special affinity for samba.

More than fun, dancing helped them stay active over the course of two decades. But in the past five years, Evans began to have “a heck of a problem” with his knees, and while cortisone injections helped for a time, their effectiveness began to fade. The hop in the samba was one of the steps that hurt the most.

Not ready to hang up his dancing shoes, Evans looked to surgeon Dr. Bryan Emmerson for a solution that would also provide relief from day-to-day struggles like walking up stairs.

Ultimately, Evans had replacement surgery for both knees last year, almost three months apart, each time trusting the care of Cottage Center for Orthopedics at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital.

“It’s really a well-trained staff, very efficient, and it’s certainly a fine facility,” he explained. “So much of it is new.”

With healing and resolve, Evans, 84, has returned to the dance floor without pain, starting with “easy dances,” like the waltz, fox trot and nightclub two-step.

“I’ve put off samba because I still had some recovery to do, but I think I’m there now, so hopefully it will come back,” he said.

“I am a happy camper.”

Make that a happy dancer.

Click here to make an appointment with a Cottage Center for Orthopedics specialist.