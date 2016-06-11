New Knees Help Retired Nurse Make a Splash

For decades, Cathy Brown got exercise as she took care of others, working 12-hour shifts as a nurse.

With retirement, she had more time to swim and work out, even as she traveled between New York and her new home in Ojai.

But Brown’s painful, arthritic knees held her back from activities, made stairs hard to climb and sometimes gave out on her.

When the cartilage wore away to the bone and cortisone injections no longer stopped the pain, she decided with her orthopedic specialist, Dr. Graham Hurvitz, to have her left knee replaced. Hurvitz did the surgery in 2013 with “wonderful” results, she says.

When her right knee caused her to struggle up Venice’s famed Rialto Bridge while touring in Italy two years later, Brown asked him to do a second knee replacement.

A week and a half after her second knee surgery, at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital in September, she put away the temporary walker. Whn she went to New York for several weddings in November, she was ready to hit the dance floor.

She’s back to swimming and working out now, too.

The knee and hip replacement programs of Cottage Center for Orthopedics have received the Gold Seal of Approval from The Joint Commission, the nation’s top independent health care accrediting agency.

In 2015, the Cottage Center for Orthopedics performed more than 1,300 joint replacements, more than any other health system on the Central Coast.

Brown was one of the first patients at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital after its grand re-opening, and she appreciated the new facilities, accommodating staff and satisfying meals.

“The Cottage Hospital of Goleta is nothing like any other hospital I’ve been in,” the veteran nurse said.

