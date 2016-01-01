New Laws for 2016 Include Gun Restraining Orders, Mandatory Vaccines & Digital Data Search Warrants

Advice

Happy New Year! Time for New Year’s resolutions, college football bowl games — and a wide range of new laws.

Here’s a look at some of the laws that went into effect Jan. 1:

Assembly Bill 1014 — Enacted after the 2014 mass shooting in Isla Vista, the legislation allows law enforcement officers to seize a person’s weapons for up to 21 days if it feels that the person poses a threat to him or herself or the public. The law allows the seizure without consent from the gun owner.

In the case of the Isla Vista massacre, Elliot Rodger shot three people to death and injured 14 others, then killed himself. Before driving through town shooting at pedestrians and bicyclists, Rodger fatally stabbed three men, including his roommates, in his apartment.

In Rodger’s case, Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies visited his home about a month before the shooting for a welfare check, but the law didn’t allow them to search his apartment for any weapons. Sheriff’s deputies spoke with Rodger, but never entered his apartment.

Another piece of legislation prompted by the Isla Vista shooting, Senate Bill 505, requires local law enforcement agencies to develop policies encouraging officers to conduct a search of the Department of Justice’s Automated Firearms System, California’s database of gun purchases, prior to conducting a “welfare check” on a person who is potentially a danger to themselves or others.

SB 277 — This bill ends the vaccination personal belief exemption for children entering day care or kindergarten. The bill was introduced as a result of a Disneyland measles outbreak in 2015.

All incoming students must be vaccinated before the 2016-17 school year begins. In the past, parents could apply for a personal belief exemption but the only exemption accepted now will be for medical reasons, as determined by a doctor.

SB 358 — State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, passed this bill, which requires equal pay for women on the job. The bill states that employees performing substantially equivalent work receive equal pay, regardless of gender.

The bill also discourages pay secrecy by prohibiting retaliation or discrimination against employees who disclose, discuss or ask co-workers about their pay rate.

AB 329 — Sexual education classes will become mandatory for students between grades 7 and 12 with this law, unless parents seek an opt-out. The classes will provide comprehensive sexual health and HIV prevention education and information about gender identity.

AB 359 — The bill forces companies that acquire grocery stores to retain all employees for at least 90 days. The bill is an attempt to save jobs when grocery stores merge or acquire other stores. The stores must be at least 15,000 square feet to be impacted and employees could still be dismissed for performance-related reasons.

SB 178 — Law enforcement officers or government officials would be required to obtain a search warrant to review digital information, such as text messages, emails, and internet search history. Law enforcement would need an order from a judge to inspect electronic reader records.

SB 172 — The California High School Exit Exam is axed from graduation requirements until 2017-18 with this bill, so students who accomplish all other requirements will still receive a high school diploma, according to this bill. It applies retroactively, so students who obtained enough credits to graduate going back to the 2003-04 school year will receive high school diplomas.

SB 695 — This is called the “Yes Means Yes” law and requires school districts to teach the standards for consensual sex. The law is designed to educate young people that sex can only occur when both parties explicitly state “yes.”

SB 707 — The bill bans concealed weapons on college campuses and K-12 school grounds.

California’s minimum wage goes up to $10 an hour on Jan. 1. The wage increase is the second increase since 2015, when the wage reached $9 an hour. Some cities, such as San Francisco and Oakland, already have minimum wages above $12. Los Angeles plans to increase its minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2020.

You will find a full list of new laws here.

