Monday, June 4 , 2018, 6:34 am | Overcast with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Many New State Laws on the Books for 2014

Changes involve immigration, gun control, transgender students and the minimum wage

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | January 1, 2014 | 7:13 p.m.

California Gov. Jerry Brown signed more than 800 new laws into the books in 2013, including high-profile reforms on immigration, gun control and rights of transgender students, as well as some changes including a raise in the minimum wage and more rules for motorists when sharing the road with cyclists.

One new law, Assembly Bill 60, allows undocumented people to obtain driver's licenses in the state. The licenses would be available in 2015, and the Department of Motor Vehicles is still developing the process to obtain the new cards.

The DMV estimates that 1.4 million people will apply for the licenses.

Senate Bill 4 aims to regulate hydraulic fracturing — or fracking — in the state, and requires that oil companies engaging in the practice notify neighbors, test groundwater for contamination and list the chemicals used in the process on the Internet.

Another bill that has received ample media attention in the state and throughout the country is Assembly Bill 1266, which allows transgender students to choose which school facilities to use and which sports teams to join according to their "gender identity."

The future of this law is unclear, however, as a referendum to overturn it could qualify for a statewide ballot.

One law that will affect cyclists and motorists is Assembly Bill 1371, also known as the "Three Feet for Safety Act." It requires motorists to keep at least 3 feet of distance between their vehicles and cyclists on the road and goes into effect in September.

Under current law, motorists are required to pass bicycles going in the same direction "at a safe distance" without interfering with the bicycle's safe operation.

The new law requires drivers to maintain a distance of not less than 3 feet between any part of the motor vehicle and any part of the bicycle or its operator. In addition, the law does not allow drivers to cross a double-yellow line to avoid bike riders. Instead, motorists are required to slow to a safe speed to pass.

The state also enacted stricter gun control laws, including mandatory safety training for those using rifles. Kits that allow guns to be converted to semi-automatic weapons are also not allowed under a new law.

The governor also approved a bill that would raise the state's minimum wage from $8 to $9 beginning in July, with another dollar increase scheduled for 2015.

[Click here for a list of all news laws for 2014]

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 