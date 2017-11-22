New Leader at Community Action Commission

Patricia Keelean is the new executive director at the Community Action Commission.

She brings some 27 years of nonprofit management experience, having worked in a variety of environments including Community Action, early intervention and prevention services, child welfare/therapeutic foster care, community-based services, substance abuse prevention and youth services.

Keelean has moved from Florida to add her support to efforts locally.

Recognized as a values-driven leader, Keelean has a track record of implementing innovative, results-oriented initiatives, the commission said.

She holds a master’s degree in counseling from Clemson University, is a National Certified Master R.O.M.A trainer for the Results-Oriented Management and Accountability process for community action agencies and is a Pathways to Excellence Peer Reviewer.

Keelean said she is excited to build on the legacy of former executive director Fran Forman, who served the agency for five years as the Children’s Services director and another 12 years as executive director before leaving to move closer to family.

During Forman’s tenure, CAC expanded its Head Start program, created new programs for at-risk teens, expanded facilities for seniors, and increased program services to families in crisis, and those supporting first generation-college bound youth.

Under Forman’s direction, CAC assumed the operation of 2-1-1 Santa Barbara County, a vital helpline for anyone seeking information on health and human services.

“I am so honored to join the CAC team, an organization with a long, rich history of providing exceptional services to low-income people in the community,” Keelean said.

“Our mission is to create opportunities for Santa Barbara families to achieve stability,”

“Moving forward, we want to continue focusing on building community partnerships — finding new ways to work together to lift people out of poverty by giving them the education and skills they need to find a job, manage their lives and support their families,” she said.

“We are excited about what the future holds for CAC,” said Bob Freeman, CEO of CenCal Health and CAC Board chair.

— Linda Rosso for Community Action Commission.