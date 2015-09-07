Friday, April 6 , 2018, 11:13 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
New Live-Streaming Tech Company Announces Broadcasts of Local Concerts Worldwide

By Jennifer Golden for Central Coast LIVE! | September 7, 2015 | 1:00 p.m.

Central Coast LIVE!, a new media broadcast company, is bringing live-streamed video and Internet radio broadcasts of local bands from local venues, showcasing music and musicians all from the California Central Coast.

Utilizing the emerging technology of live Internet streaming, CCL has covered and broadcasted numerous special events from California's Central Coast.

With an exclusive focus on covering live, local music, CCL is developing an online music magazine along with streaming audio and video productions, allowing everyone to enjoy live concerts and music from the comfort of their own homes or on the go with mobile devices.

CCL recently partnered with D’Anbino tasting room and music venue in downtown Paso Robles, California, which hosts top-notch music talent often to a sold out crowd.

The partnership with Central Coast LIVE! allows music fans with adequate internet access to enjoy live-streamed, high-definition concerts from anywhere in the world.

Having recently live-streamed Grammy Award winner Louie Ortega with his band Louie and the Lovers, viewers logged on from as far away as Japan to enjoy the live broadcast.

“Central Coast LIVE! Is on the cutting edge with their local Internet radio station,” says local musician and Grammy Award winner, Louie Ortega.

The installation at D'anbino includes multiple high definition, robotic pan/tilt/zoom cameras, live switching and animated graphic overlays, synonymous with a professional television quality broadcast.

CCL is also close to launching an Internet Radio station, Central Coast LIVE! Radio, which will exclusively cover the local music scene, playing pre-recorded tracks from local artists, interviews, in studio "mini-concerts" and live coverage of local concerts.

CCL is developing and will soon release mobile apps that music fans will be able to download for free to enjoy music from their mobile devices that the company likens to Pandora-style radio but with exclusively California Central Coast content.

The mobile apps will display album art and list the artist or band name along with the song title, and there will also be “Share” and “Buy Song” links. Genre selections will be an added feature in a future update.

“Supporting local and supporting the arts greatly inspires our vision and brand, and we are passionate about strengthening our local economy through collaborating, promoting and maximizing exposure and access to the abundant talent, venues and resources available locally,” website launcher Jennifer Golden says.

For more information, visit www.CentralCoastLIVE.com. Local musicians who wish to make submissions of their music for radio play consideration, can visit www.CentralCoastLIVE.com/artist-submission-form to apply.

— Jennifer Golden represents Central Coast LIVE!

 
