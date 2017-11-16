Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 2:31 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Business

New Local Blog for Parents of Adult Children

By Barbara Greenleaf for ParentsofGrownOffspring.com. | November 16, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.
Barbara Greenleaf Click to view larger
Barbara Greenleaf

Longtime Santa Barbara resident Barbara Greenleaf recently launched the blog/website, ParentsofGrownOffspring.com (POGO), to provide advice from the experts, exploration of sticky situations, and humorous takes on family relationships.

“Over the years friends have shared their heartaches, happiness, and their own growing pains when their children leave home, return home, or start their own families," Greenleaf, said.

"Parents and adult children often have very different expectations of each other’s roles, which can lead to misunderstandings and hurt feelings. POGO bridges the gap," she said.

“Parents of Grown Offspring is solution-oriented,” she said. “It celebrates intergenerational success stories, suggests ways to heal rifts, and lets parents know they are not alone.

"It does this through short, Dear Abby-like situations, longer stories dealing with communications, step-parenting, and advice-giving and fun cartoons, poems, movie reviews, songs, and jokes," Greenleaf said.

"Signups are free and come with The Ten Best Things You Can Say to Your Adult Child," she said. “Parents of adult children have an impossible set of standards to live up to.

"POGO provides the big group hug that conveys, 'I appreciate all you’ve done and are doing. I celebrate you not just on Mother’s Day and Father’s Day but all year round. You show up for your families,'” she said.

Greenleaf, the mother of two grown daughters and grandmother of four youngsters is the author of six books, among them Children Through the Ages: A History of Childhood and HELP: A Handbook for Working Mothers.

She was a staffer at The New York Times and a contributing editor of Working Mother magazine.

Based on her volunteer work at Santa Barbara High School, Greenleaf wrote two young adult novels, Animal Kingdom and Good-to-Go Café, which encourage low-achieving students to aim high in the real world.

Greenleaf can be reached at [email protected]

— Barbara Greenleaf for ParentsofGrownOffspring.com.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 