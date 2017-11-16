New Local Blog for Parents of Adult Children

Longtime Santa Barbara resident Barbara Greenleaf recently launched the blog/website, ParentsofGrownOffspring.com (POGO), to provide advice from the experts, exploration of sticky situations, and humorous takes on family relationships.

“Over the years friends have shared their heartaches, happiness, and their own growing pains when their children leave home, return home, or start their own families," Greenleaf, said.

"Parents and adult children often have very different expectations of each other’s roles, which can lead to misunderstandings and hurt feelings. POGO bridges the gap," she said.

“Parents of Grown Offspring is solution-oriented,” she said. “It celebrates intergenerational success stories, suggests ways to heal rifts, and lets parents know they are not alone.

"It does this through short, Dear Abby-like situations, longer stories dealing with communications, step-parenting, and advice-giving and fun cartoons, poems, movie reviews, songs, and jokes," Greenleaf said.

"Signups are free and come with The Ten Best Things You Can Say to Your Adult Child," she said. “Parents of adult children have an impossible set of standards to live up to.

"POGO provides the big group hug that conveys, 'I appreciate all you’ve done and are doing. I celebrate you not just on Mother’s Day and Father’s Day but all year round. You show up for your families,'” she said.

Greenleaf, the mother of two grown daughters and grandmother of four youngsters is the author of six books, among them Children Through the Ages: A History of Childhood and HELP: A Handbook for Working Mothers.

She was a staffer at The New York Times and a contributing editor of Working Mother magazine.

Based on her volunteer work at Santa Barbara High School, Greenleaf wrote two young adult novels, Animal Kingdom and Good-to-Go Café, which encourage low-achieving students to aim high in the real world.

Greenleaf can be reached at [email protected]

— Barbara Greenleaf for ParentsofGrownOffspring.com.