New Longitude for Latitude 34 Technologies

Expansion necessitates the IT company's move to larger offices.

Latitude 34 Technologies, a full-service, information technology company, has moved to accommodate its fast development, according to president and co-founder Paul Avolio, a Santa Barbara native.

The new address is 5266 Hollister Ave., Suite 200, Goleta. The phone number is 805.275.2386.

Latitude 34 Technologies helps any size business manage technology needs with a special emphasis on customer service. Priding itself on providing top-tier support to organizations with five computers or 500, Latitude 34 Technologies is backed by years of industry experience and major certifications.

"Latitude 34 Technologies can plan, implement and maintain your company’s technology systems to help you avoid issues, outages and unforeseen upgrades," Avolio says. "We have the knowledge and expertise to get the job done right."

