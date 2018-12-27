New-Look Bishop Diego Girls Romp in VCA Tournament Opener

Girls Basketball

The offense was clicking for the Bishop Diego girls basketball team in its return to the court on Thursday at the Valley Christian Academy Tournament in Santa Maria.

Taylor Pate buried seven three-pointers and scored 23 points to lead a new-look Cardinals team to a 52-18 rout of the host.

"The offense looked really good tonight," coach Jeff Burich said. "We started slow but picked things up defensively and it jump-started our offense, leading to a few easy buckets in transition."

The Cardinals did a good job at finding Pate open on the wing.

Burich said the addition of Elliott Redkey and Julia De La Cruz made an impact in their debuts. Redkey had 14 points and De La Cruz added nine.

Having Elliot and Julia eligible makes a huge difference for us in handling pressure. They both have a great ability to drive, distribute and create mismatches," said Burich.

The coach added that Sydney Naour returned from an injury and "played great inside while celebrating her 17th birthday."

Bishop Diego (4-4) plays Santa Maria on Friday at noon.