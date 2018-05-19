New Manager Channels Radio Expertise Into La Casa’s KZAA

Community radio isn’t new to Daniel Ramirez, La Casa’s first manager of KZAA lp 96.5 FM. As a teen, Ramirez met local legend Ray Ramos Jr., host of KCSB’s Jammin’ a Little Old School, at a gas station, he worked up the nerve to offer to help out.

Thus was born a decade-long relationship and Ramirez’s dream of a career in media. He co-hosted, DJ'd and MC'd alongside Ramos and went on to earn a bachelors degree in cinema-television arts with an emphasis in radio.

He worked on Rincon Broadcasting’s Street Team, produced Gary and Catherine’s Morning Show, and earned a master’s degree in public administration, as well as a master’s in music industry administration. In 2013, he became the Lobero Theater’s house manager.

Ramirez’s youth set the stage for another aspect of community radio. His childhood home was filled with extended family. Later, he was welcomed into homes of friends.

Looking out for and serving community has always been vital, Ramirez believes. He has worked with at-risk youth, coached football, served on various boards, and considered local politics.

When Ramirez heard about KZAA, the station seemed a perfect fit. La Casa agreed. Honored to join the volunteer KZAA working group and expand the station, he has formed an operations board and streamlined training.

“I’m excited. I know listeners will tune in every day because we’ll have so much going on,” he said.

La Casa is a space for gatherings, the arts and education. It’s “the tip of the spear for social services in the area,” said Ramirez. “KZAA is an extension of those services on the airwaves.”

KZAA listeners will hear voices of “those who are hidden, those who are minorities,” the station says. The station will present — bilingually — the goings-on and information on needed services in Santa Barbara.

KZAA will continue to prioritize Spanish language, but, like a mirror of the community, there will be programming in English and other languages. The voices of young people, local artists and local educators will be featured; and local experts in various fields will share their knowledge.

For more on how to share your own expertise on the air, learn to operate a radio board, or let the community know about an organization that offers social services, call and leave a message at 637-3258.

Training sessions on how to host radio a show are offered in May/June at La Casa, 601 E. Montecito St. No experience required.

Upcoming classes are 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 23; Tuesday, May 29; Wednesday, June 6; Thursday, June 7; Tuesday, June 12; Wednesday, June 13; Thursday, June 14; Tuesday, June 19; Wednesday, June 20; and Wednesday, June 27.

— Holly Starley for KZAA.