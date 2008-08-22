Monday, June 4 , 2018, 8:43 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 

New Medical Services Designed Exclusively for Adolescents and Young Adults

Many times teens either have problems that are enough “adultish” that a pediatrician feels uncomfortable handling or the teens themselves feel uncomfortable going to the “kid doctor”

By Cynthia Bowers, MD | August 22, 2008 | 2:07 p.m.

Many times teens either have problems that are enough “adultish” that a pediatrician feels uncomfortable handling or the teens themselves feel uncomfortable going to the “kid doctor”.  Most internists won’t see patients under 18 and even then are not in tune with the problems prevalent in young adults so they are left in a medical limbo where problems go undetected and untreated until they have become more serious than necessary.  Important health education issues are also not addressed.

Many times these young people have other problems such as eating disorders, substance abuse, depression or other mental health problems and need someone to follow the patient medically while treatment for the other problem is being managed by a mental health professional.

My practice is opening this week and will fill the void in this town in this area, especially when a patient needs to be seen within several days.  Similar professionals are actually found at UCSB but their care is only available to UCSB students.  I, myself, actually worked at the Student Health Service at UCSB for 17 years and was instrumental in developing their current Alcohol and Other Drug program.

I could go on but don’t really want to sound like an advertisement, just letting people know that there is now an option when they need services for young adults including those with concurrent mental health problems that is available in a timely manner.

