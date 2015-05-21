Stephanie Sokolove, Liam Murphy Join CALM Board of Trustees

CALM (Child Abuse Listening Mediation) is proud to announce that Stephanie Sokolove and Liam Murphy have joined its Board of Trustees.

As a successful businesswoman who also has been involved with CALM for several years, Sokolove will play an important role in supporting the organization to fulfill its mission to prevent and treat child abuse throughout Santa Barbara County.

She has served on the CALM at Heart event committees for the past three years. She has been a food service professional for over 25 years, and is the owner of several successful restaurants in Boston. Her flagship restaurant, Stephanie’s on Newbury, which she opened in 1994, is a 300-seat American Bistro, situated in the heart of Boston’s upscale Back Bay Area. It has received innumerable accolades from The Boston Globe, Boston Herald, USA Today and The New York Times. She has since also opened Stephi’s on Tremont and Stephi’s in Southie.

Sokolove graduated from Wheaton College and was trained by the world-renowned French chef and food educator, Madeleine Kamman, who identified her as a protégée early on.

Sokolove’s interests include cooking, golf and travel. She and her husband, Jim, moved from the Boston area to Montecito in 2010 with their teenage daughter, Madeleine, to join Sokolove's two adult daughters, Courtney and Lindsey, and their families.

As a leading commercial real estate broker, with a background in engineering and physics, Murphy brings an analytical mind and a vast network of connections to CALM and its mission to prevent, treat and assess child abuse in Santa Barbara County.

He is a commercial real estate broker at Hayes Commercial Group in Santa Barbara. He has completed more than 375 lease and sale transactions encompassing 760,000 square feet of space for his office, retail and industrial clients. Prior to joining Hayes Commercial Group, Murphy was vice president of Advisory Services and Leasing for The Stone Group Corporate Real Estate. For two years preceding his commercial real estate career, he proudly served as a youth pastor at Montecito Covenant Church.

Murphy has served on the Facilities Committee at CALM for several years. He is a recent graduate of the Santa Barbara Foundation’s Katherine Harvey Fellows, a program that teaches young leaders to more effectively engage in the philanthropic community of Santa Barbara County.

Murphy graduated cum laude from Westmont College with a degree in engineering/physics.

CALM was founded in 1970 to reach stressed parents before they hurt their children. CALM continues to be the only nonprofit agency in Santa Barbara County focusing solely on preventing, assessing, and treating child abuse and family violence through comprehensive, cutting-edge programs. CALM offers children, families and adults a safe, nonjudgmental, caring and strength-based environment to heal and increase family well-being.

For more information about all of CALM’s services, please call 805.965.2376 or click here.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing CALM.