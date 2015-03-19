Friday, April 6 , 2018, 5:51 pm | Mostly Cloudy 69º

 
 
 
 

Three New Members Join Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation Board

By Maria Zate for Cottage Health System | March 19, 2015 | 2:55 p.m.

Three new members have joined the all -olunteer Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation Board of Directors.

The new directors are as follows:

» Sharon Basham, M.D. — Dr. Basham has been the medical director at Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital since 2008. She earned her medical degree from University of Health Sciences/Chicago, followed by an internship at Northwestern University and residency in physical medicine and rehabilitation at University of California Los Angeles. Dr. Basham, a Santa Barbara native, lives in Santa Barbara.

» Danielle Kent — Kent is a marketing and business development consultant, specializing in physician office development programs, sales training and strategic guidance. Kent earned her bachelor of arts degree in communications/public relations at University of the Pacific and an MBA at California State University-Northridge. She resides in Santa Barbara.

» Renee Nordstrand — Nordstrand is a private practice litigator in Santa Barbara, specializing in personal injury and criminal defense. She is a graduate of UC Santa Barbara and earned her law degree from Whittier College School of Law. Nordstrand also serves as a County of Santa Barbara civil service commissioner. She resides in Santa Barbara.

Other board members include Paul Graziano, chair; Jim Whilt, past chair; Herb Tews, vice chair; Lailan McGrath, secretary; Karen Hickman, treasurer; Melinda Staveley, president; Tariq Kadri; Ashley Parker Snider; and William Werts.

Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation, also known as RISB Foundation, was established in 2007 to support community outreach programs and services of the nonprofit Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital. Last year, Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital provided inpatient care for 600 people and more than 10,000 treatments though the Keck Center for Outpatient Services.

— Maria Zate is a spokeswoman for Cottage Health System.

