Your Health
New Members Needed for Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council

By Joyce Ellen Lippman for the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens | December 24, 2013 | 10:31 a.m.

The Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens is soliciting nominations for new members of the Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

“An Advisory Council composed of 30 members advises the Board of Directors on all matters relating to the planning and administration of the Area Agency Aging Area Plan and acts as an advocate for older persons,” said Amy Mallett, chairwoman of the AAA Advisory Council. “The AAA Advisory Council develops an Area Plan to guide the operations of the Area Agency on Aging.

“According to the Older Americans Act, at least 51 percent of the council is composed of senior citizens from throughout the two county region. This is a valuable volunteer activity for retired persons or anyone concerned about the system of care for our older persons.”

The objective of the Area Agency on Aging is to develop a comprehensive and coordinated system of services for older persons which will: secure and maintain maximum independence and dignity in a home environment for older people capable of self care with appropriate supportive services; remove individual and social barriers to economic and personal independence for older people; and develop a continuum of care for the at-risk elderly.

The Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens is a nonprofit corporation incorporated in 1975 and designated by the California Department of Aging as an Area Agency on Aging for the counties of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara.

In addition, the Commission for Senior Citizens sponsors a variety of senior service programs. Currently, the Central Coast Commission operates the Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program, Senior Connection, a specialized senior information and assistance program, Long Term Care Ombudsman in Santa Barbara County and the Elder Abuse Prevention Council of Santa Barbara County.

The Area Agency on Aging annually appropriates more than $3 million for the provision of social, nutrition, family caregiver and health promotion services in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. The programs supported with these monies include: Information & Referral; Long Term Care Ombudsman Services; home delivered and congregate meal; legal assistance; home repair; in-home supportive services; caregiver respite care, counseling and support groups; and geriatric day care centers.

Members of the AAA Advisory Council should have knowledge of the needs of older people to assist the Advisory Council in the development and implementation of the Area Plan, legislative proposals, policies and budgets. Members of the AAA Advisory Council need to have the ability to advocate on behalf of older persons, present testimony at public meetings and conduct meetings on behalf of the Advisory Council.

A form to nominate someone for election to the AAA Advisory Council is available from the Area Agency on Aging office in Santa Maria or from the commission’s website by clicking here.

For additional information, please contact Mallett or Joyce Ellen Lippman, executive director, at 805.925.9554 or 800.510.2020.

— Joyce Ellen Lippman is executive director of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens.

