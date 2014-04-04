Business Leaders Recruit 143 New Members for Chamber of Santa Barbara Region

The Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region hosted its first Membership Event on Tuesday through Thursday that brought in 143 new chamber members and more than $63,000 in revenue.

Business leaders from the region joined forces in a competition to bring in the most members by Thursday.

Chairs and captains for the event included Scott Hadley of Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf, Renee Grubb of Village Properties, Joanne Funari of The Bank of Santa Barbara, Andrew Chung of The Bank of Santa Barbara, Michael Pfau of Reicker Pfau Pyle& McRoy, LLP, Sharon Byrne of the Milpas Community Association and many more distinguished members of the Santa Barbara community.

Funari, Red Team leader, was named “Godmother” for bringing in 38 new members giving the Red Team the big win for the event! City Councilman Gregg Hart, Blue Team leader, brought in 35 new members and was named “Godfather.”

The Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region is a leader in Creating a Strong Local Economy, Providing Networking Opportunities, Promoting the Community, Representing the Interests of Business with Government, and Political Action.

To join the chamber or find out more, click here, or contact Scott Ericson at 805.965.3023 or [email protected].

— Stephanie Armstrong is the marketing director for The Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region.