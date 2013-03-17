Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 10:34 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

New Movie ‘Camp’ Mobilizes Support for Santa Barbara Foster Program

Movie's producer is donating 40 percent of film's proceeds to local Royal Family Kids Camp

By Marina King for Royal Family Kids Camp of Santa Barbara | March 17, 2013 | 11:00 p.m.

Camp, a movie inspired by the heartbreaking stories of foster children, is now playing in limited release this week at the Fiesta 5 Theatre in Santa Barbara.

“The movie is based on the experience of campers and counselors at Royal Family Kids Camps, including the camp held locally in Santa Barbara,” said writer/director Jacob Roebuck, whose company, privately held Roebuck Media, is donating 40 percent of the film’s proceeds to Royal Family Kids Camp of Santa Barbara.

Besides encouraging people to volunteer to serve at a camp for abused and neglected children, Camp is raising money for the Santa Barbara camp. which takes place in Santa Barbara the last week in July.

“Watching the movie made me cry because I know so many real kids like the ones in the movie,” said camp director Margaret Polizo. “The movie is very entertaining. It’s a good film about hope, and my hope is that people will see this movie and decide to help us care for these kids.”

On his 10th birthday, Eli is placed in a foster home after being abused by his father. Meanwhile, to impress a potential new client, investment adviser Ken Matthews (Michael Mattera) signs up to be a camp counselor and gets paired with the troubled Eli (Miles Elliot). Once at camp, Ken struggles between his self-serving motives and Eli’s need for unconditional love. After painful revelations, Ken is forced to take drastic measures to earn back Eli’s trust. Camp also stars Asante Jones, (Parenthood, Dexter) Grace Johnston, (Snitch, The Devil’s Dozen) and Matthew Jacob Wayne (New Girl, The New Normal). Click here to view trailers from the film.

Royal Family Kids Camp of Santa Barbara has been serving abused and neglected children in Santa Barbara County since 2002. Each summer, we are able to take 32 children to a week-long residential camp where they are showered with love and attention from approximately 45 adult volunteers.

One of the highlights of the week is the boat ride at Lake Cachuma in which the children not only get to ride in a boat (often for the first time), but they get to drive it as well. One child very reluctantly came to camp one summer and had the opportunity to ride in the boat on the first day of camp. Upon returning from the lake, he jumped out of the van as he loudly exclaimed, “This is the best day of my whole life!” Our local Royal Family Kids Camp has been creating special moments for these children for the past 11 years.

Royal Family Kids Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is the nation’s leading network of camps for abused, neglected and abandoned children. By mobilizing local churches to sponsor a one-week camp for abused and neglected children ages 7-11 in their local community, RFK gets caring adults involved in the lives of children who need them most. Each camp has two simple goals: make positive childhood memories for the kids and let them experience unconditional love from an adult.

— Marina King is a staff member of Royal Family Kids Camp of Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 