New Music Video Plays Up Resiliency of Businesses in The 805

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the I Love Local Business in the 805 music video premiered this morning, Jan. 29.

The professionally produced music video was launched on YouTube and features dozens of small business owners in the 805 area code who were affected by recent disasters showing their resiliency.

The timing of the video release is significant, coming on the heels of the one-year anniversary of the Montecito debris flow, which devastated the community on Jan. 9, 2018.

The uplifting music video features Montecito firefighters who spent days rescuing residents following the destruction that paralyzed the community and left Highway 101 a river of mud. Heroic first responders dance to the custom song, “I Love Local Business in the 805.”

The parody lyrics were written by Grammy and Academy award-winning songwriter Molly-Ann Leikin, who is a Santa Barbara local. It’s a catchy song, to the tune of local celebrity Katy Perry’s “California Girls.“

The lead dancer is also from Santa Barbara, taking viewers on a grand tour of local businesses from Santa Maria to the Conejo Valley. A unique insight spanning more than 120 miles of the Central and South coasts

Highlighted stops include a farmers market, an ice cream shop, surf shop and bookstore. A cat named Cris in the video was rescued from recent fires.

The video is an out-of-the-box approach to revitalizing local businesses that experienced challenging times following the disasters. After the fires and debris flows, the I Love Local Business Committee was formed to help support small shops.

The group includes chambers of commerce, downtown organizations, business owners and local leaders from throughout the region. The marketing campaign’s slogan is Live Here? Shop Here! — a simple reminder to support small shops.

The committee will now challenge other communities across the country to produce their own I Love Local Business music video.

“We’re not asking people to stop shopping online, but we are asking if some purchases can be made locally in support of our community,” said Regina Ruiz of Women’s Economic Ventures, who has been the chief organizer of the initiative. “The answer for everyone is almost certainly yes.”

“Shopping at small, local businesses does much more than support your friend's or neighbor's business; it strengthens the entire community,” said Melinda Hambrick, owner of Kay’s Coffee Shop, a small business with locations in Ventura and Camarillo.

“Most small businesses buy what they need from other local businesses,” Hambrick said. “They hire employees from their neighborhoods. They rely on services from other small businesses nearby.

“Shopping local strengthens the connections which draw many people living in the same place together. In other words, shopping local is at the heart of creating community.”

An average of 67 cents of every dollar spent at small businesses in the U.S. stays in the local community. Every dollar spent at small businesses creates an additional 50 cents in local business activity as a result of employee spending and businesses purchasing local goods and services, according to Small Business Economic Impact Study from American Express.

I Love Local Business is a collaborative project supported by dozens of local community organizations in the 805 and facilitated by Women’s Economic Ventures.

The marketing and support campaign goal is to help local communities thrive via an educational and community building initiative encouraging locals to shop at local businesses. The regional effort spans Santa Maria to the Conejo Valley.

The campaign’s concept and design came from the Santa Barbara based marketing firm, Idea Engineering. The project includes displaying 10,000 I Love Local Business window decals across the Central Coast.

— Regina Ruiz for I Love Local Business.