Willi Paul to Lead Roundtable at Granada Books on New Mythology

Bay Area mythologist and entrepreneur Willi Paul will present the Santa Barbara Roundtable “Mythic Roundtable: Tools and Inspiration for Creating New Myths” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Granada Book Store, 1224 State St. in Santa Barbara.

Paul will read from his recently published New Myths and engineer a live “Myth Lab” exercise that will generate a new myth with the audience. Writers, artists, mythologists, storytellers, teachers and activists are encouraged to attend the roundtable.

Paul is active in the sustainability, permaculture, transition, sacred nature, new alchemy and mythology spaces since the launch of PlanetShifter.com Magazine on Earth Day 2009. His network now includes four websites: CommunityAlchemy.com, Planetshifter.com Magazine, NewMythology.com and OpenMythSource.com.

Permaculture is a new agricultural design system that promotes local and renewable resources.

“There is a do-or-die episode coming for humans on this planet, a Chaos and Post-Chaos Era where resources and friendships will be severely tested,” Paul said. “Those among us, who can manifest a new community spirit where bankers become teachers, and teachers become farmers, may see the dawn of the Post-Chaos Era.”

In August 2012, Bay Area-based Paul put on the workshop “Mapping Future Myths for the Transition” the first Study of Myth Symposium at the Pacifica Graduate Institute in Montecito.

Paul held a free e-workshop titled “Building the Future -with New Global Mythology” on June 18. He also put on “Tools and Inspiration for Creating New Myths,” a free online roundtable on Nov. 18. Click here for an event summary and transcript.

Paul is the founder of the New Global Mythology group at the Depth Psychology Alliance. He is the founder of the LinkedIn group “New Mythology, Permaculture & Transition.” He has three Twitter accounts: @planetshifter, @openmythsource and @PermacultureXch, which have generated 4,950 followers. On Google +, he is the founder the Permaculture Age group, with 325 members.

He has produced 19 e-books and more than 375 interviews with thought leaders in mythology, permaculture and sustainability.