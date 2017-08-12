Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 3:26 pm | Overcast 69º

 
 
 
 

New Neurosurgeon Joins Marian Medical Center

By Lori Parker for Marian Regional Medical Center | August 12, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Marian Regional Medical Center has announced that Dr. Matthew Schreckinger has joined the Santa Maria Specialty Health Center as its newest neurosurgeon.

Dr. Schreckinger specializes in neurological surgery including spine, back, neck and brain disorders. He is skilled in both traditional neurosurgery and the most up-to-date minimally invasive spine and back procedures including Oblique Lumbar Interbody Fusion (OLIF).

There’s been heightened awareness of brain tumors in the headlines recently with the cases of Sen. John McCain and TV host Maria Menounos. The American Brain Tumor Association expects a staggering 80,000 new cases of brain tumors in the U.S. this year.

Dr. Scott Robertson, president/CEO of Pacific Central Coast Health Centers said, “The diagnosis of a brain tumor can be devastating for patients and their families. With the proper technology and physician expertise, many brain tumors can be treated or managed to get patients back to leading a healthy life.

“Adding Dr. Schreckinger’s experience in brain and spine surgery is invaluable to our Central Coast communities.”

Dr. Schreckinger completed neurological and advanced spine surgery training at Wayne State University/Detroit Medical Center. He earned his medical doctorate at the University of Massachusetts and received his undergraduate degree from Johns Hopkins University.

His commitment to neurosurgery and patients includes active involvement in the Congress of Neurological Surgeons, the American Association of Neurological Surgeons and North American Spine Society.

He joins fellow neurosurgeon, Dr. Nicholas Slimack at the Santa Maria Specialty Health Center. Dr. Schreckinger is available for consultations and is accepting new patients. To make an appointment, call 739-3863.

Marian Regional Medical Center is part of the Dignity Health Central Coast network of hospitals that includes French Hospital Medical Center and Arroyo Grande Community Hospital.

For more about Marian Regional Medical Center, visit http://www.dignityhealth.org/marianregional/.

— Lori Parker for Marian Regional Medical Center.

 

