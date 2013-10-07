Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 3:39 pm | A Few Clouds 66º

 
 
 
 

Business

New Noozhawk Jobs Platform Provides National Reach

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | October 7, 2013 | 6:33 p.m.

Local employers can forgo the heavy lifting and application sifting by using a new Noozhawk jobs platform that works to pluck the perfect candidate.

The recently launched online platform at Jobs.noozhawk.com provides employers with a broader recruitment reach via the cutting-edge, job-matching technology of RealMatch and its targeted network distribution.

The new platform continues catering to Noozhawk’s free nonprofit job-posting community while also opening the door to employers, who pay a fee for the service.

Most significantly, a single job posting now has the potential to reach millions of job seekers because the platform is part of TheJobNetwork, the largest recruitment ad network of job sites in North America with more than 100 million active and passive monthly job seekers.

Noozhawk’s latest venture rolled out last month as more readers than ever continue turning to the local website for their daily fix of Santa Barbara County news.

“From our inception, Noozhawk has played an important role in Santa Barbara's nonprofit community, especially as a conduit for nonprofit jobs,” said Bill Macfadyen, Noozhawk’s founder and publisher. “In researching ways we could expand that service, we began exploring how to extend it to the larger, business marketplace.

“RealMatch's innovative technology, platform and comprehensive network are ideal for both job seekers and employers, and we're excited to provide this service to our readers.”

A more interactive interface awaits job seekers and employers who must sign up to use the platform — a more secure service that eliminates the inevitable stresses of posting on Craigslist or other job sites, according to Kim Clark, Noozhawk’s vice president of business development.

“That alone takes out the bogus nature of all these job postings,” Clark said.

An employer’s job posting is automatically distributed and monitored to produce higher rankings in search engine results and paid job sites, increasing the average qualified response by 200 percent. 

Clark said the platform’s job-matching feature automatically screens and ranks applicants before returning qualified talent matches in real time for full- or part-time positions.

Likewise, those looking for work can gain access to more matches and view and apply for relevant jobs online and via the job-seeker app.

Platform users can also communicate through the platform, a plus for employers and human resources departments that already have flooded email inboxes, Clark said.

“All of that functionality just makes it a very, very sophisticated tool for HR professionals to find talent that is actually qualified,” she said.

Clark added that Noozhawk has partnered with the Santa Barbara Human Resources Association and will help sponsor its “Inside-Out Conference” on Oct. 16 at Hotel Goleta.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

