Christopher Barrett Joins Community Action Commission as Nutrition Services Director

Christopher Barrett has been named the director of Nutrition Services for the Community Action Commission, where he will manage the Healthy Senior Lunch program, serving 1,350 countywide seniors annually; the Summer Food Service Program, providing 37,000 meals to children and youth each year; and the After School Snack Program, which provides 131,000 snacks to low-income children during the school year.

Barrett comes to CAC from Colorado with 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry, where he held several positions in the high level management of food service operations at restaurants and event centers.

“I am excited to work for CAC because I am passionate about using my skills to benefit an important organization that has supported the Santa Barbara County community for so many years," Barrett said. "I am proud to become part of its legacy.

"The amount of gratification I get from serving seniors and children is a feeling beyond words. This is important work that I take seriously, and my goal is to bring more deserved attention to what we do by sharing my excitement and talent for food, beverage and service.”

According to Fran Forman, executive director of the CAC, “We are truly lucky to have someone of Chris’ caliber and passion bring his expertise to Nutrition Services.”

CAC is the largest and most diverse private, nonprofit agency serving all of Santa Barbara County. Founded in 1967, it now serves over 10,000 children, youth, families and seniors each year. To learn more about CAC’s work, click here or click here.

— Elizabeth Lee is a grant writer for the Community Action Commission.