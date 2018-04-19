Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 6:35 pm | Fair and Breezy 66º

 
 
 
 

New Officers Elected to Wilderness Youth Project Board of Trustees

By Wilderness Youth Project | June 17, 2014 | 1:05 p.m.

The Wilderness Youth Project has announced the election of new officers to its Board of Trustees.

Leading the Board of Trustees are Amy Schneider, president; Kerri Sanford, vice president; Tony Rogers, M.D., secretary; and Diana Pereira, treasurer.

“Our new board leaders share a commitment to bringing nature connection to the youth of Santa Barbara," said Michelle Howard, development director. "They bring talent, expertise and energy to the table. We are very fortunate to have them by our side as we continue to provide our nature-based mentoring programs to Santa Barbara."

President: Amy Schneider

Schneider’s entire professional life has been committed to the nonprofit and philanthropic sectors. Most recently, she served as the executive director of the Incredible Children’s Art Network (iCAN), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 2010 to transform the lives of young people through quality arts programming.

Previous positions include program officer with the Weingart Foundation, a regional grantmaker serving Southern California and one of the largest private foundations in the United States; vice president of programs for the Santa Barbara Foundation, a community foundation established to enrich the lives of the people of Santa Barbara County through philanthropy; and as an independent consultant to private foundations and individual philanthropists.

Schneider also served as the development officer for Direct Relief, a Santa Barbara-based disaster relief and medical assistance organization. In addition to growing her consulting practice, she continues to be involved with a variety of nonprofit organizations in board, advisory and volunteer roles.

A California native and resident of Santa Barbara since 1987, she holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and international relations from UC Santa Barbara. She lives in Santa Barbara with her husband, Nicholas Schneider, Esq., and their two children, one of whom has been participating in WYP programs since 2009.

Vice President: Kerri Sanford

Sanford moved to Santa Barbara in 2008 after living in New York for 13 years. Originally from the Los Angeles area, she earned a bachelor of fine arts degree in musical theater from the Boston Conservatory of Music and worked as a singer and actress both regionally and on Broadway.

Sanford began her career as a child and has appeared in theater, commercials and televised events since age 9. She has also been an active community volunteer, both in New York and in Santa Barbara, since 2004. She has chaired events and served on executive committees for the Mental Health Initiative (a foundation for mental health), Education Through Music, Crane Country Day School and Santa Barbara Children’s Museum.

Treasurer: Diana Pereira

Pereira is the founder and president of Balance Financial Management, a business management consulting and accounting firm that specializes in growing companies. In addition to founding Balance, Pereira is the chief compliance officer of Morton Capital Management, an investment advisory firm with more than $1 billion in client assets. Prior to joining Morton, she was the chief compliance officer and chief financial officer of West Coast Asset Management, a registered investment advisor focused on private equity, real estate funds and separately managed accounts in Montecito.

Prior experience encompasses business and financial operations within private equity, hedge funds, investment banking, international trade, insurance, and technology start-ups.

Pereira received her bachelor of arts degree in business economics from UC Santa Barbara, her juris doctorate at the Santa Barbara College of Law, studied at the Universitaì di Bologna in Italy and is fluent in Italian. Pereira is a member of the State Bar of California and a partner of Social Venture Partners Santa Barbara.

Most importantly, Pereira is the mother to twin boys who love everything outdoors and WYP summer camp! She and her family spend most of their free time camping, hiking, biking and enjoying the natural beauty and resources of Santa Barbara. When not enjoying the outdoors, she can be found volunteering in our community.

Secretary: Anthony Rogers, M.D., Family Practice

As a father of three WYP boys, Dr. Rogers brings his commitment to family health to his role on our Board of Directors.

After receiving his bachelor of arts degree in French literature from Pomona College and his M.D. from Texas Tech School of Medicine, Dr. Rogers returned to California to do his training at Harbor-UCLA Family Medicine Residency, one of the top residencies in the country for urban, underserved, primary care medicine. Dr. Rogers received the “Resident Teacher of the Year” award while at Harbor-UCLA, an honor awarded by the Society for Teachers of Family Medicine (STFM).

Dr. Rogers is board-certified in family medicine. He joined the Santa Barbara Public Health Department in 2004 at the Franklin Health Care Center, then moved to the Santa Barbara Health Care Center in 2007. He is also a fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians.

For more information about Wilderness Youth Project, click here or call 805.964.8096.

The slate of board members for 2014 also includes trustees Allan Rogers, Arno Jaffe, Bridget Lewin, Judith Lugo, Julie Meers and Kyra Rogers.

