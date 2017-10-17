New Orleans Mayor Landrieu Headlines Arts Symposium

The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture has announced the lineup for the city of Santa Barbara’s 12th annual Arts Symposium from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, at Paseo Nuevo.

This year’s keynote speakers are Mitch Landrieu, mayor of New Orleans, and Randy Cohen, vice president of Americans for the Arts in Washington, D.C.

Landrieu is the current president of the United States Conference of Mayors has been nationally recognized for his dedication to the arts.

In New Orleans, he charged his office with creating the first Cultural Economy Report to quantify the impact of culture on the city's economy and workforce.

Additionally, he included arts and culture in place-based planning efforts, including provisions for cultural development in successful grants to HUD (Choice Neighborhoods) and the Department of Transportation (TIGER II).

Landrieu received the 2013 Americans for the Arts and The U.S. Conference of Mayors National Award for Local Arts Leadership.

Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider, who is also a recipient of the Americans for the Arts and U.S. Conference of Mayors National Award for Local Arts Leadership, said:

“Santa Barbara and New Orleans share a history of serving as a hub for artists and cultural practitioners; I very much look forward to the exchange between Mayor Landrieu and Santa Barbara, as we are greatly inspired by their leadership and placemaking efforts.”

During the symposium’s morning focus session, Cohen will address the integral role arts play in sustaining the local economy. Cohen oversees the National Arts & Economic Prosperity Study that Santa Barbara has participated in since its inception.

The study results released this year confirmed that the nonprofit arts sector in Santa Barbara County contributes more than $200 million in annual revenue.

Additional speakers include the County Alliance for Arts Education; Community Arts Workshop (CAW); and the Lobero, Granada and New Vic theaters, all of whom have participated in the National Arts & Economic Prosperity Study.

The event is open to the public offers a morning session ticket and an afternoon session ticket. Tickets are available online at www.centerstagetheater.org or by calling 963-0408 (V/TDD).

A $15 lunch ticket is optional and organized according to affinity groups at restaurants around Paseo Nuevo.

The content is especially relevant for artists, cultural practitioners and arts organizations, but all members of the Santa Barbara community can learn more about the city’s commitment to the arts and the arts’ major economic role in the city.

For North County residents, there will be a second symposium from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, at 600 W. Enos Dr., Santa Maria. This symposium will reprise the information discussed at Santa Barbara’s event.

The North County mini-symposium, sponsored by the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission and Santa Maria Department of Recreation and Parks, will closely examine the economic conditions for local arts organizations and cultural practitioners.

Cohen will address Santa Barbara County’s Fifth Arts and Economic Prosperity Study, which determined the nonprofit arts and culture sector contributed $200 million in revenue to the county in the last fiscal year.

Additional sessions will highlight opportunities for artists and organizations in Santa Maria.

The morning and afternoon sessions are open to the public. Tickets available online at www.centerstagetheater.org or by phone at 963-0408 (V/TDD).

The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture is a division of the County’s Community Services Department, serving as the local governmental umbrella for arts and culture projects and programs within Santa Barbara County.

— Sarah York Rubin for Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture.