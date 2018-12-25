Pixel Tracker

New Orleans’ Trombone Shorty Appearing at Chumash Casino Resort

Repertoire blends Bourbon Street styles with rock, soul, hip-hop

Trombone Shorty started playing trombone when he was just 4 years old.
By Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort | December 25, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Trombone Shorty, the New Orleans bandleader, singer, songwriter and horn-blower, is coming to heat up the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25. Tickets for the show are $29, $34, $39, $49 and $59.

Over the years, Shorty has gained international acclaim for his trombone and trumpet virtuosity, his songwriting, and his ability to blend traditional New Orleans styles with rock, funk, soul and hip-hop.

Born Troy Andrews in 1986, he grew up in the Tremé neighborhood of New Orleans. He got his nickname when he picked up his very first instrument — the trombone — at the age of four.

By the time he was 8, he led his own band in parades, halls and even bars. The bars would have to lock the door so the police wouldn’t come in.

In his teens, Shorty played in shows abroad with the Neville Brothers. After graduating from the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts high school, he became a featured member of the horn section in Lenny Kravitz’s world tour.

At the age of 20, he performed with U2 and Green Day in the Superdome to mark the New Orleans Saints’ return home after Hurricane Katrina.

He has since played everywhere from the White House for President Barack Obama to Eastern Europe, where he joined the Rolling Stones as their special guest for their last stop of their European No Filter tour.

In 2007, New Orleans music magazine Offbeat named Shorty its Performer of the Year. He also received honors as Best Contemporary Jazz Performer.

Shorty and his band Orleans Avenue have toured the globe and performed on television shows, including Conan, Late Show with David Lettermen, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, and Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Between 2010 and 2013, Shorty appeared in seven episodes of the HBO series Treme, which often featured local New Orleans performing artists.

Shorty’s most recent album, Parking Lot Symphony, released by the American jazz record label Blue Note Records, reached No. 1 on the Billboard Jazz Chart.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

