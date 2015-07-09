Titan Sports Performance in Santa Barbara Announces New Owners, Open House

Advice

With more than 15 years of training athletes in Santa Barbara, Titan Sports Performance is excited to announce Matt Anderson and Sara Box as its new owners.

To celebrate, the public is invited to an Open House at 6 p.m. Friday, July 10 at Titan Sports Performance, 4540 Hollister Ave., to meet the new owners and check out the renovated space. Food and drinks will be provided.

“Titan is a leader in offering athletes smart, rigorous training here in Santa Barbara," Anderson said. "We have a great group focused everyday to improve, and I am really looking forward to helping our clients achieve their goals.”

Anderson has his CSCS with the National Strength and Conditioning Association, played collegiate football at University of Nebraska and is a football coach at San Marcos High School.

Titan offers more than just premier athlete training. Its Sirens program is a women’s-only, 30-minute strength and conditioning small-group workout. With several classes on the schedule each week, you’re sure to find a class or group that fits in your busy lifestyle.

Besides the Sirens program, Box offers classes geared toward the senior population, which she has developed and expanded over the past seven years she has been at Titan.

“I have a diverse group of men and women who attend my senior classes for the individualized attention and support I provide in such a fun group setting,” Box said.

She also holds a master of science degree in holistic nutrition and is excited to bring her nutrition practice to Titan, work more closely with all of Titan’s clients, and help them achieve their fitness goals through the use of whole foods.

With the acquisition, Titan has completely renovated its facility with new equipment, interior design and a fresh new energy. Anderson and Box will continue to focus exclusively on the Santa Barbara training and fitness market.

Titan Sports Performance provides individual and small group training for professional, amateur and youth athletes, women and seniors in a state-of-the-art fitness facility. Titan Sports Performance designs science-based programs for sports, fitness and nutrition with specific needs customized to the individual or team. Whether you want to train for a sport, lose weight or increase you fitness level, Titan has a program for you. The Titan staff understands the dynamics of sports injuries and is careful to create programs with injury prevention in mind.

Click here for more information.

— Cindy Oas represents Titan Sports Performance.