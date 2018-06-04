J. Lee Johnson Named Partner at Ambrecht & Associates Law Firm

J. Lee Johnson, an attorney specializing in complex estates and trusts, tax planning for both U.S. and international clients and IRS tax controversy matters, became a partner at Ambrecht & Associates, a boutique law firm in the Montecito area of Santa Barbara, at the turn of the new year.

Johnson advises individuals and families in all stages of the estate planning process — from the initial creation of complex estate plans, to the updating of such plans and, finally, in the post-death administration of estates and trusts.

He also represents individuals and estates in IRS audits, including individuals in the IRS offshore voluntary disclosure program, both before the IRS and continuing to the U.S. Tax Court.

In his international practice, Johnson has represented Americans with assets or family members abroad; Americans living abroad; U.S. residents who are citizens of another country and may have assets abroad; and non-U.S. citizens who are planning to immigrate to the United States or who own property in the United States.

Before joining Ambrecht & Associates, Johnson handled a variety of civil litigation, estate planning, probate and trust cases for 11 years in the Mid-West, eight of which were as a partner with a Kentucky firm.

Johnson earned his bachelor’s degree from Principia College in Elsah, Ill., in 1994, then went on to earn his JD from the University of Missouri School of Law in 1998 and his master of laws degree in estate planning from the University of Miami School of Law in 2009, where he graduated first in his class. He has been chosen to be a member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP) and was recently awarded a STEP Advanced Certificate in International Succession and Probate.

Johnson is also a member of the Santa Barbara Estate Planning Council, the American Bar Association and the Santa Barbara County Bar Association.

He is licensed to practice law in California, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee and the U.S. Tax Court.

Johnson can be reached at 805.965.1329 or [email protected].

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Ambrecht & Associates.