Monday, June 4 , 2018, 2:28 am | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 

Business

J. Lee Johnson Named Partner at Ambrecht & Associates Law Firm

By Jennifer Goddard Combs for Ambrecht & Associates | January 14, 2014 | 11:04 a.m.

J. Lee Johnson, an attorney specializing in complex estates and trusts, tax planning for both U.S. and international clients and IRS tax controversy matters, became a partner at Ambrecht & Associates, a boutique law firm in the Montecito area of Santa Barbara, at the turn of the new year.

J. Lee Johnson
J. Lee Johnson

Johnson advises individuals and families in all stages of the estate planning process — from the initial creation of complex estate plans, to the updating of such plans and, finally, in the post-death administration of estates and trusts.

He also represents individuals and estates in IRS audits, including individuals in the IRS offshore voluntary disclosure program, both before the IRS and continuing to the U.S. Tax Court.

In his international practice, Johnson has represented Americans with assets or family members abroad; Americans living abroad; U.S. residents who are citizens of another country and may have assets abroad; and non-U.S. citizens who are planning to immigrate to the United States or who own property in the United States.

Before joining Ambrecht & Associates, Johnson handled a variety of civil litigation, estate planning, probate and trust cases for 11 years in the Mid-West, eight of which were as a partner with a Kentucky firm.

Johnson earned his bachelor’s degree from Principia College in Elsah, Ill., in 1994, then went on to earn his JD from the University of Missouri School of Law in 1998 and his master of laws degree in estate planning from the University of Miami School of Law in 2009, where he graduated first in his class. He has been chosen to be a member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP) and was recently awarded a STEP Advanced Certificate in International Succession and Probate.

Johnson is also a member of the Santa Barbara Estate Planning Council, the American Bar Association and the Santa Barbara County Bar Association.

He is licensed to practice law in California, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee and the U.S. Tax Court.

Johnson can be reached at 805.965.1329 or [email protected].

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Ambrecht & Associates.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 