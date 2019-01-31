New Partners Join CPA Firm Nasif, Hicks, Harris & Co., LLP

The downtown Santa Barbara-based CPA firm Nasif, Hicks, Harris & Co. LLP has added CPAs Rachelle Barnier and Elena Mund as new partners.

Barnier and Mund are members of the California Society of Certified Public Accountants and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Nasif, Hicks, Harris & Co., LLP is a certified public accounting firm founded by Bill Nasif in 1976. The firm has 50 employees and 10 partners who provide a full spectrum of public accounting services to local, regional, national and international clients.

Barnier joined the firm in 2006. Her practice includes tax planning and consulting for individuals and closely held businesses.

Her practice also focuses on tax planning associated with marriage dissolution, including property division such as stock options, real estate, deferred compensation and business entities, as well as obligations outlined in the divorce decree like alimony, life insurance policies and retirement plans.

Barnier attended Baylor University and graduated from the UCSB in 2006 with a BA in business economics with an emphasis in accounting.



She can be reached at [email protected]

Mund joined Nasif, Hicks, Harris & Co., LLP in 2011. She provides tax planning, consulting, compliance and tax preparation services for individuals and closely held businesses.

Mund specializes in international tax issues as a significant number of her business and individual clients live or operate outside the U.S. She also has extensive knowledge of inbound tax planning for non-Americans planning a move to the U.S.

Mund graduated from UCLA, where she earned her BA in economics with a minor in accounting. Mund is on the board of the Coastal Housing Partnership.

She can be reached at [email protected]

For more about Nasif, Hicks, Harris & Co., LLP, at 104 W. Anapamu St., Ste. B, call 805-966-1521 or visit www.nhhco.com.

— Jennifer Goddard for Nasif, Hicks, Harris & Co., LLP.