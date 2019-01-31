Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Thursday, January 31 , 2019, 8:02 am | Thunderstorm in Vicinity Heavy Rain Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

New Partners Join CPA Firm Nasif, Hicks, Harris & Co., LLP

By Jennifer Goddard for Nasif, Hicks, Harris & Co., LLP | January 31, 2019 | 4:38 a.m.
Rachelle Barnier Click to view larger
Rachelle Barnier
Elena Mund Click to view larger
Elena Mund

The downtown Santa Barbara-based CPA firm Nasif, Hicks, Harris & Co. LLP has added CPAs Rachelle Barnier and Elena Mund as new partners.

Barnier and Mund are members of the California Society of Certified Public Accountants and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Nasif, Hicks, Harris & Co., LLP is a certified public accounting firm founded by Bill Nasif in 1976. The firm has 50 employees and 10 partners who provide a full spectrum of public accounting services to local, regional, national and international clients.

Barnier joined the firm in 2006. Her practice includes tax planning and consulting for individuals and closely held businesses.

Her practice also focuses on tax planning associated with marriage dissolution, including property division such as stock options, real estate, deferred compensation and business entities, as well as obligations outlined in the divorce decree like alimony, life insurance policies and retirement plans.

Barnier attended Baylor University and graduated from the UCSB in 2006 with a BA in business economics with an emphasis in accounting.
 
She can be reached at [email protected]

Mund joined Nasif, Hicks, Harris & Co., LLP in 2011. She provides tax planning, consulting, compliance and tax preparation services for individuals and closely held businesses.

Mund specializes in international tax issues as a significant number of her business and individual clients live or operate outside the U.S. She also has extensive knowledge of inbound tax planning for non-Americans planning a move to the U.S.

Mund graduated from UCLA, where she earned her BA in economics with a minor in accounting. Mund is on the board of the Coastal Housing Partnership.

She can be reached at [email protected]

For more about Nasif, Hicks, Harris & Co., LLP, at 104 W. Anapamu St., Ste. B, call 805-966-1521 or visit www.nhhco.com.

— Jennifer Goddard for Nasif, Hicks, Harris & Co., LLP.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I typically do whatever it takes to properly expose the property and get it out to the widest possible audience."

Full Profile >

 
 