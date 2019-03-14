New Photovoltaic Solar Electric System a Bright Spot For Girls Inc. Carpinteria

Girls Inc. Carpinteria will celebrate the installation of a new photovoltaic solar electric system, to be unveiled at a ribbon-cutting event, 2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at 5315 Foothill Road.

Community leaders will join Girls Inc. Carpinteria staff, board and girls to celebrate the 30-kilowatt solar electric system, and thank the Community Environment Council (CEC) and Asteri Solar for their investment in the Foothill Road campus.

The photovoltaic solar electric system is expected to provide about half of Girls Inc.’s electricity for the next 25 years and help the organization save more than $300,000 on future electricity bills by using solar power.

The system was installed as part of the CEC’s Solarize Nonprofit pilot project, designed to help local nonprofits go solar and run off renewable energy without an upfront cost. Asteri provided funding for the project, which was installed locally by Sun Pacific Solar Electrical, Inc.

The solar project is part of a campus-wide effort at Girls Inc. of Carpinteria to reduce energy demand and upgrade the facility.

To learn more about Girls Inc. Carpinteria, become a volunteer or offer support, visit www.girlsinc-carp.org/.

— Daniella Alkobi for Girls Inc. Carpinteria.