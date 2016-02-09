New Players Have Impact in Santa Barbara Water Polo Win

Water Polo

Jo Laraway scored goals and made saves for Santa Barbara High's girls water polo team in a 10-6 Channel League win over Buena on Tuesday.

Laraway tallied a pair of goals in the first period. As the goalie, she made six saves in the game.

Lauren and Jordan Duggan each scored two goals and Jena Carrisosa and Karoline Stensen each scored in their varsity debuts. Cecilia Crepaldi led the team with two assists in her first varsity game.

The Dons (4-3 in league) host league-champion San Marcos in the regular season finale on Thursday.

