New Players Step Up For Carpinteria in 13-5 Tennis Win

Tennis

Jeremy Saito won three sets without dropping a game, leading banged-up Carpinteria to a 13-5 boys tennis win over Santa Clara in a Frontier League match.

The Warriors were missing three starters with injuries.

Myles Morgan gutted out two wins while playing an injured ankle.

"He had to change his game a bit but I also think it really helped him focus on consistency on his groundstrokes and his serving," said Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant.

In doubles, Kirby Zapata and Luke Nahooikaika-Anderson played together for the first time and went 3-0 while dropping just one game.

"I was really happy with JR Hajducko/Tony Ochoa who started slow but quickly caught fire, winning their last two sets in comfortable fashion," said Bryant. "Overall, we did a great job of adjusting our lineup with players who might normally not start or who might play with other partners, stepping up and contributing. Unfortunately, we will be short-handed while also having a few players battling sickness and injuries for our next match as well. But if we can get the players to step in and perform with the same amount of energy and focus as today's match, I will be happy with the outcome win or lose."

Carpinteria is now 5-6 overall and 3-1 in league.