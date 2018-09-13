New Playground Open at Municipal Tennis Center

A new playground and tennis patio are open at the Municipal Tennis Center, the Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department has announced. A ribbon-cutting will be 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, at 1414 Park Place (at Old Coast Highway).

The new playground, next to the tennis facility, features a fenced play area for kids ages 5-12, while the patio and other site improvements enhance the experience for tennis players and tournament spectators.

The project creates a place to play for neighborhood children, improves access and safety through pathway improvements, and provides a new patio seating area adjacent to the tennis courts.



The 2,800-square-foot playground is safety rated for children ages 5-12, with an additional set of swings for younger children. Playground equipment includes a slide, swings and climbing structures.

In preparation for playground construction, sidewalks and a crosswalk were added to Old Coast Highway, making it safer, more convenient, and more accessible for families living nearby to walk to the Municipal Tennis Center.

In addition to repairing pathways to the tennis courts and building a tennis patio area, major improvements to accessibility were made with this project.

Restroom access was improved by removing a block wall screening restroom entrances, and lighting was added near the playground.

Total project cost was $379,481.

The project was funded in part by grants from the Wood-Claeyssens Foundation (for playground equipment) and the Community Development Block Grant program, with the city of Santa Barbara General Fund contributing the remainder.

— Summers Case for the city of Santa Barbara.