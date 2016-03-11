Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 5:26 pm | A Few Clouds 70º

 
 
 
 

Local News

New Policies, Personnel In Place As Cuyama Communty Responds to Grand Jury Report

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | March 11, 2016 | 10:29 p.m.

A Cuyama Valley representative said many of situations cited by the Santa Barbara County civil grand jury relating to the Cuyama Community Services District had been resolved even before release of a recent report.

The grand jury on Monday released a report called “Operating Under Difficult Circumstances,” criticizing the district’s board of directors for the way it has operated.

Cuyama Valley sits in the far northeast corner of Santa Barbara County along Highway 166, approximately 50 miles east of Santa Maria.

Community leaders from the Cuyama Valley Community Association said steps have been taken to fix many of the concerns raised by the civil watchdog panel. 

“In the intervening time between when the report was written and when it was published, most of the issues enumerated have been resolved, and all recommendations have been taken under advisement by the CCSD Board,” said Paul Chounet, president of the Cuyama Valley Community Association and superintendent of the Cuyama Valley Joint Unified School District.

Among more than a dozen findings and recommendations, grand jurors told the five-person board of directors the district needed to  maintain current job descriptions, conduct annual  performance reviews, and enforce its delinquent accounts policy, its company vehicle policy, and its policy against the existence of a hostile work environment. 

In one situation, the grand jury said, the then-general manager had recommended the district hire his son, who also worked for the district although the son lacked appropriate licenses. 

After the report’s release, Chounet said he expects changes as the district has hired a new manager “who is fully licensed and highly qualified.”

“We’re on the road to fixing it,” he told  Noozhawk.

Both Chounet and the grand jury noted the big challenge facing the remote community services district responsible for providing water and sewer services to less than 300 customers, many of whom are low-income households.

“With new policies and new personnel in place, we look forward to positive outcomes for the CCSD and for the community,” Chounet said. “While the Cuyama Valley is facing serious issues— including critical overdraft of the valley’s groundwater supply, lack of economic development — the community is coming together to help find practical, positive solutions to these issues.”

Nearly two years ago, The Fund for Santa Barbara awarded the Cuyama Valley Family Resource Center (CVFRC) a grant for “Cuyama Planning for the Future,” a project supporting leadership development and community advocacy.

“We’re trying to advocate for and support the entire Cuyama Valley,” Chounet said, adding the community has lot of good things occurring.

Chounet, who retired from the military and started leading the Cuyama school district staff in 2014, is familiar with small ag-based communities such as Cuyama. 

He grew up and worked in communities on the west side of the San Joaquin Valley, an area dotted with towns similar to Cuyama.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 