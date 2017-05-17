Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 3:42 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Local News

New Preliminary Hearing Date Set for Orcutt Man Charged in Toddler’s Death

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | May 17, 2017 | 5:53 p.m.
Sean Michael Kothe Click to view larger
Sean Michael Kothe

A mid-summer preliminary hearing has been scheduled for an Orcutt man charged in connection with a toddler’s death.

Sean Michael Kothe, 25, appeared with defense attorney Steven Andrade at his side in Santa Barbara County Superior Court on Wednesday afternoon before Judge Gustavo Lavayen.

Kothe was arrested after his girlfriend, Jackeline Molina-Rodriguez of Oceano, showed up at Marian Regional Medical Center with her 18-month-old daughter, Delilah Cassio-Molina, on June 26.

Due to the severity of the injuries, the child was transported to Valley Children’s Healthcare in Madera, where doctors determined the girl was brain dead; life-saving measures were halted two days later.

Kothe, who originally was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant and narcotics-related allegations, later was charged with murder and assault on a child causing death.

The third felony count alleges Kothe dissuaded a witness by force or threat on Aug. 20.

He also faces two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to a child in his care or custody, stemming from incidents occurring on or about May 5 and June 23.

Originally set for May 12, the preliminary hearing had to be rescheduled due to witness availability. 

Deputy District Attorney Tiffany Dix said she expects to call 10 witnesses during the hearing to determine if enough evidence exists for Kothe to stand trial.

Instead of the original one-day estimate, Dix told the judge on Wednesday the preliminary hearing could take two days.

With an already busy court calendar, they wrestled with what dates were available for the judge, attorneys and witnesses before agreeing to start the preliminary hearing on July 21, and continue it to another day, if needed. 

Kothe remains in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 