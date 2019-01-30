New Regional Coalition Leads Drive for Affordable Electric Cars

Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District, along with the Air Pollution Control districts of San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties, Community Environmental Council, Central Coast Clean Cities Coalition, and Ventura County Regional Energy Alliance are teaming up to launch Electric Drive 805.

The new coalition of local government agencies and nonprofits will lead local efforts to increase access to affordable electric vehicles.

The coalition will focus on increasing awareness of the financial benefits of driving an electric car, and supporting the installation of charging stations to refuel with California’s clean electricity.

To achieve these goals, the coalition will work with drivers, fleet operators, local businesses, property managers and local governments.

With state and utility rebates, which can be stacked together, drivers can buy or lease a new electric vehicle for less than a similar-sized car that uses gasoline or diesel.

» The California Clean Vehicle Rebate Project (CVRP) provides rebates of $1,500-$4,500 for the lease or purchase of a new electric vehicle.

» The state’s Clean Vehicle Assistance Program provides down payment rebates of up to $5,000 back for new or used electric cars purchased by low-to-moderate income households.

» Pacific Gas & Electric and Southern California Edison are also offering rebates.

» Most of these rebates come as a check in the mail.

“We’re excited to join our partners to spread the word about the benefits of electric cars, and about the many resources available to drive them and charge them,” said Aeron Arlin Genet, district director for Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District.

“Cars and transportation contribute significantly to air pollution. With so many makes and models available, now is a great time to drive an EV and save money and help improve air quality.”

For more about the resources Electric Drive 805 has to offer, visit www.ElectricDrive805.org.

Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District has funds available to help cover the costs of electric vehicle charging stations in Santa Barbara County. More information is at https://www.ourair.org/ev-charging-program/.

— Lyz Hoffman for Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District.