New Residence Offers Homeless Women Paths to Wellness

This year, Thanksgiving had a special meaning for several Santa Barbara women who have fallen on hard times.

Thanks to a collaboration of the Housing Authority of the city of Santa Barbara, the Mental Wellness Center and Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness, a new residence for homeless women, opened in downtown Santa Barbara last week.



Three women already have moved in, and two more will soon follow.



“Each of our new residents have experienced years of living on the streets of Santa Barbara and moving in and out of local shelters,” said Alice Gleghorn, director of the Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness. “The home will give them the chance to settle in and focus on their own personal goals.”



According to Gleghorn, the new home is not a treatment program, but its residents will receive the support they need to transition from years of homelessness into this opportunity for permanent housing.

“This is a pilot program," she said. "If we are successful in helping this highly vulnerable population maintain residence in permanent housing, we hope to expand the model to assist other long-term homeless individuals.”



For more information, contact Suzanne Grimmesey, 681-5289 or 886-5403.

— Eric Baizer for Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness.