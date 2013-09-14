Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 1:39 pm | Fair with Haze 67º

 
 
 
Your Health
New Safety Program Helps Mature Drivers Find Perfect Fit with Their Cars

By Joyce Ellen Lippman for the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens | September 14, 2013 | 3:50 p.m.

With the goal of keeping seniors safe on the roads, driving experts at next month's Senior Expo will sponsor a free, new safety program designed to help seniors find out how the “fit” of their personal vehicle affects their driving. The Senior Expo will be held Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara.

"CarFit is an innovative national program designed to give a quick comprehensive check on how well an older driver and their vehicle work together,” said Karen O’Neil, board president of the Area Agency on Aging. “The event also provides motorists with community traffic-safety resources intended to keep them driving safely longer.

“As we age, changes in our vision, flexibility, strength, range of motion, and even size and height, may make us less comfortable and reduce our control behind the wheel,” she said. “CarFit provides older adults with the tools to understand and apply the safety features of their vehicles."

At the CarFit event, trained volunteers will complete a 12-point checklist with each driver. Among the items checked: Is the person positioned correctly in the driver’s seat? Can the person reach the pedals easily? Does the person know how to adjust mirrors properly or have the flexibility to use the mirrors?

After visiting the trained volunteer professional, the driver will consult with an occupational therapist who, if needed, discusses ways drivers can maintain and improve aspects related to their driving health. The therapist will also provide information to participants addressing individual needs, including information about local community resources on exercise, nutrition and other programs to help keep them safe on the road.

“It is critically important that mature drivers make safety a personal priority,” O’Neil continued. "Driving today is more difficult than ever because of increased traffic congestion, longer commute distances, larger vehicles and faster speeds. Older drivers can take important measures themselves to mitigate the stress associated with driving.”

Older drivers can also check with their local Auto Club and AARP chapter, which provide driver refresher courses for older road users or occupational therapy driving evaluation programs for individualized assessments and recommendations. CarFit represents an extension of those classroom programs, and an opportunity for older drivers to make sure their personal vehicles are adjusted to their needs.

The CarFit program was created by the American Society on Aging and developed in collaboration with the American Automobile Association (AAA), AARP and the American Occupational Therapy Association. It is sponsored locally by the Area Agency on Aging.
 
To make a reservation for a free CarFit evaluation on Oct. 2, call 805.965.3288 or 1.800.510.2020.

— Joyce Ellen Lippman represents the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens.

