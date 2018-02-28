Friday, June 22 , 2018, 8:54 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Prep Roundup

New San Marcos Golf Team Loses Opener; Laguna Blanca, San Marcos Volleyball Win

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 28, 2018 | 8:06 p.m.

Fielding a whole new lineup, San Marcos dropped its boys golf season opener against Arroyo Grande, 414-451, on Wednesday at par 71 Rancho San Marcos.

Owen Avrit of AG was the match medalist with a 1-over 72. 

Aryeh Keating shot 81 to lead San Marcos.

"We had cold and windy weather, and considering we had five players playing in their first varsity match, the day was much better than the scores show," coach Aaron Solis said. "This is a good group of student athletes, and now that we have the first-match jitters behind us we can continue to focus and improve."

Arroyo Grande 414, San Marcos 451
Medalist—Owen Avrit (AG)  72
Arroyo Grande
Ben Feloma  79
Henry Haverose 81
Grant Carter  88
Thomas Murray  94

San Marcos
Aryeh Keating   80
Blake Bornand   81
Christian Lee   89
Nick Haecker 96
Andrew Chen   105

Laguna Blanca Volleyball Wins Opener

The Owls rebounded from a first-set loss and beat Cabrillo 23-25. 25-10 25-14, 25-16 on Wednesday

The Owls were led by Andrew Tolles' hitting and passing, Sam Stegall’s timely hitting and Kyle Aitcheson’s good setting and effective setter dumps, said coach Jon Roberts.

Laguna Blanca plays Providence at home on March 9.

San Marcos Sweeps Santa Ynez

San Marcos swept Santa Ynez in its boys volleyball season opener on Wednesday. The scores were 25-14, 25-15, 25-16.

Clay Nerdin led the attack for the Royals.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

p> 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 