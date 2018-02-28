New San Marcos Golf Team Loses Opener; Laguna Blanca, San Marcos Volleyball Win

Prep Roundup

Fielding a whole new lineup, San Marcos dropped its boys golf season opener against Arroyo Grande, 414-451, on Wednesday at par 71 Rancho San Marcos.

Owen Avrit of AG was the match medalist with a 1-over 72.

Aryeh Keating shot 81 to lead San Marcos.



"We had cold and windy weather, and considering we had five players playing in their first varsity match, the day was much better than the scores show," coach Aaron Solis said. "This is a good group of student athletes, and now that we have the first-match jitters behind us we can continue to focus and improve."

Arroyo Grande 414, San Marcos 451

Medalist—Owen Avrit (AG) 72

Arroyo Grande

Ben Feloma 79

Henry Haverose 81

Grant Carter 88

Thomas Murray 94

San Marcos

Aryeh Keating 80

Blake Bornand 81

Christian Lee 89

Nick Haecker 96

Andrew Chen 105

Laguna Blanca Volleyball Wins Opener

The Owls rebounded from a first-set loss and beat Cabrillo 23-25. 25-10 25-14, 25-16 on Wednesday

The Owls were led by Andrew Tolles' hitting and passing, Sam Stegall’s timely hitting and Kyle Aitcheson’s good setting and effective setter dumps, said coach Jon Roberts.

Laguna Blanca plays Providence at home on March 9.

San Marcos Sweeps Santa Ynez

San Marcos swept Santa Ynez in its boys volleyball season opener on Wednesday. The scores were 25-14, 25-15, 25-16.

Clay Nerdin led the attack for the Royals.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

p>