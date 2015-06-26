New Santa Barbara County Grand Jury to Be Sworn Into Office

The new fiscal year 2015-16 Santa Barbara County Grand Jury will be sworn into office at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 30 in Department 1 on the second floor of the Superior Court in Santa Barbara.

The Superior Court's presiding judge, the Honorable James Herman, will oversee the ceremonies, which will include the discharge of the outgoing 2014-15 Grand Jury that released several reports during its term in office.

The public is invited to attend.

The Civil Grand Jury is a unique institution whose primary purpose is to act as a "watchdog" of local government and make recommendations for improvements. The Civil Grand Jury is comprised of 19 citizen volunteers who will serve for a one-year period.

Six jurors from the fiscal year 2014-15 Grand Jury will be "held over" for a second year of service under a special provision of law in order to provide continuity and "institutional memory" for the new Grand Jury members.

— Ramon Armenta is the jury services supervisor for Santa Barbara County Superior Court.