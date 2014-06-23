New Superior Court Judge Michael Carrozzo Takes Oath of Office

The longtime deputy district attorney in Santa Barbara is sworn in at a countywide judges meeting in Solvang

Prosecutor Michael Carrozzo was sworn in as a Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge Monday and soon will be assigned to a courtroom.

Carrozzo, 48, has worked as a deputy district attorney in Santa Barbara since 2007 and previously served as a special assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, as a U.S. Army captain and judge advocate at Fort Irwin, and as a private attorney.

He was appointed to the bench by Gov. Jerry Brown last Wednesday to replace retired judge George Eskin.

Carrozzo took the oath of office at a countywide judges meeting Monday in Solvang and will start a two-week orientation, according to Superior Court executive officer Darrel Parker.

— Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.