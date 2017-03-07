New Santa Maria Valley History Book a Page-Turner

A new 207-page book, Historic Santa Maria Valley, honors the legacy of longtime local families and other individuals who’ve built, shaped and impacted Santa Maria Valley through the years.

A book signing is planned for 2 p.m., March 19, at the Santa Maria Minerva Club, 127 W. Boone St.



Author Lucinda K. Ransick said the book was a community effort inspired by the museum with help from the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitor & Convention Bureau.

More than two years in the making, the coffee table-style book is packed with historic photographs, maps and local artwork, and includes stories submitted by more than 90 local participants.



“The book is flush with stories that can only be properly retold by those who lived it, or who as children heard these tales that had been passed through the generations,” said Ransick, director/curator of Santa Maria Valley Historical Society Museum.



The book’s cover depicts a Santa Maria landscape painted in watercolor by local artist Hattie Stoddard, complete with row crops and Santa Maria’s iconic hills.



“We are extremely proud to have this book available to our community,” Ransick said. She said the project couldn't have been completed without the backing of its community sponsors, including top six major sponsors:

Allan Hancock College; Andre, Morris & Buttery; Ca ‘Del Grevino; Diani Companies; Engel & Gray, Inc.; and the Historic Santa Maria Inn.



Published by HPNbooks, ISBN#978-1-944891-25-1, Historic Santa Maria Valley is available only in hardcover, $35, through the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society Museum. Orders may be placed by phoning the museum, 922-3130.

Books will also be for sale at the book signing on March 19.

— Malei J. Weir for Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitor & Convention Bureau.