New SBCC Art Faculty Featured in ‘Office of Loss Control’ Exhibit

The Atkinson Gallery at Santa Barbara City College will present an exhibit opening later this month titled "Office of Loss Control," which features the SBCC art department’s two new faculty members, Armando Ramos and Stephanie Washburn.

Although they work in different media, Ramos and Washburn both scratch the veneer of contemporary life through the pointed, and often darkly humorous, combination of images appropriated from popular culture and media.

The show opens with a reception for artists from 5-7 p..m. Friday, Jan. 27, and continues through March 24. Ramos will discuss his work on Wednesday, March 8. Washburn will discuss hers on Wednesday, March 22. Both lectures will held at 4:30 p.m. in the Physical Science Building room 101. Exhibit and related events are free and open to the public.

Ramos is an artist and designer who creates comically irreverent images drawn from his jumbled youth. In his work, pop culture, mass media, religious iconography, and quotidian observations are civilly canonized as high-relief sculptures, minimalist interventions, and absurd juxtapositions that question the largeness of these larger-than-life embodiments.

He completed his undergraduate studies at the Kansas City Art Institute and graduate studies at Montana State University. Ramos has been an artist in residence at The Richard Cartier Studios, Napa; Vermont Studio Center, Johnson, VT; and at Cal State Long Beach. He was recently awarded the Individual Artist Grant from the North Dakota Council on the Arts.

Among other venues, his work has been exhibited at the Virginia Brier Gallery, San Francisco; Oakland Museum, Oakland; and Dairy Art Center, Boulder, CO.

Washburn works in various media including drawing, painting, photography and video. Her work explores the relationship between an image, its materiality, and the psychology and body of a viewer.

Recent projects use the flat screen as a support for various physical and performative gestures. She then documents, as either photographs or video, resulting combinations of material and digital information, posing a real physicality as the dramatic player in both the digital spectacle and her own hybrid image making.

Washburn received her BA from Wesleyan University in Connecticut, and her MFA from UCSB. Recent exhibitions include ACME Gallery, Los Angeles; Mark Moore Gallery, Culver City; and Claremont University, Claremont. Her work is in various collections including MCA San Diego and Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

SBCC’s Atkinson Gallery, established in 1975, produces exhibitions of contemporary art featuring international, national, regional and student artists working in a wide range of styles and media. Visit gallery.sbcc.edu or call 897-3484 for more information.

— Sarah Cunningham for Atkinson Gallery​​​​​​​​​​.