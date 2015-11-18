Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 11:55 am | Fair 67º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health
Advice

New Screening May Help Spot Lung Cancer Early in Current, Former Smokers

Test designed for high-risk individuals who are not exhibiting major signs or symptoms of disease

A new low-dose X-ray technology offered by Cottage Health’s Center for Advanced Imaging & Radiology allows a more detailed look inside the lungs than a traditional chest X-ray.
A new low-dose X-ray technology offered by Cottage Health’s Center for Advanced Imaging & Radiology allows a more detailed look inside the lungs than a traditional chest X-ray. (Cottage Health photo)
By Cottage Health | November 18, 2015 | 9:47 a.m.

Lung cancer can be especially hard to treat in its later stages, and much more manageable when detected early.

“We have not had a vehicle for early lung cancer detection,” said Dr. Fred Kass, a medical oncologist at Sansum Clinic in Santa Barbara. “There has been no mammogram for lung cancer.”

That’s now changed thanks to low-dose X-ray technology that allows a more detailed look inside the lungs than a traditional chest X-ray.

Cottage Health’s Center for Advanced Imaging & Radiology started offering the fast, noninvasive CAT-scan in the spring through its new Lung Screening Program. The program is designed for those at high risk of developing lung cancer.

Those qualifying for a screening must be between the ages of 55-77 and be a current or former smoker with a history of smoking one pack a day for at least 30 years, or a similar level of tobacco exposure in a shorter period of time — for example, having smoked two packs a day for at least 15 years.

Studies show early lung cancer screenings can reduce lung cancer deaths by up to 20 percent for high-risk patients.

Based on the results of the National Lung Screening Trial and other studies, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force and the American Lung Association have backed the screening for those who meet the criteria.

The test is intended for people who are high-risk but do not have any major signs or symptoms of lung cancer, or any other related conditions that would prevent them from receiving cancer treatment. To obtain a screening, you must have an order for the test from a doctor or midlevel practitioner. With an order, the screening is covered by Medicare, Medicaid and many private insurance plans.

Cottage Health nurse navigator Kate Moesker can help patients through the screening process, detection, follow-up and cancer diagnosis and care. For more information on the screening, please call 805.324.9235.

As an added benefit, screening participants who are still smoking can receive guidance on effective ways to stop.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 